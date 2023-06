Some of the crowd watching the cover crop establishment demonstration at Crops and Cover Crop Cultivations last week. \ Philip Doyle

On this week’s show we hear from tillage farmers at the Crops and Cover Crop Cultivations open day held last week by the Irish Farmers Journal and Teagasc.

We chat to Séamus Kearney of the Department of Agriculture at the Irish Seed Trade Association’s open day held on Wednesday 28 June and hear from Goldcrop’s Donal Fitzgerald.

As always, we have grain prices and weather reports.

