Straw on the move beside the potato variety open day in Haggard Stores, Mudhuddart, Co Dublin. \ Philip Doyle

On this week’s show, we talk about the welcome change in rules from the Department which mean that a grass lie-back beside forage crops is no longer required.

We have the latest update on harvest.

Stephen Robb talks to Haggard Stores agronomist Stephen McCabe and Teagasc’s Shay Phelan on potato condition, blight, varieties and the state of play in the potato industry.

As always, we look at this week’s paper and have the grain market and weather report.

You can listen to the podcast here.