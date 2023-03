Finbarr O'Donovan of O'Donovan Brothers contractors, Barryroe ploughing for spring barley near Ardfield, Co Cork. \ Donal O' Leary

On this week’s podcast, we talk about how policies are causing land to exit tillage farming.

Newly appointed Irish Farmers Journal editor Jack Kennedy joins us on the show and talks about the different factors impacting that loss and how it can affect the sector’s sustainability.

We also look at grain imports, dropping grain prices, buffer zones, answer readers' queries and give an update on weather.

You can listen to the podcast here.