Grain over the the eight foot walls at the yard at Dairygold Co-op in Mogeely, Co Cork, after an extremely busy week of harvesting. Many yards across the county have filled up. \ Philip Doyle

The majority of the spring barley and winter wheat harvest is now complete, apart from crops in the northwest of the country.

This week, Dónal Fitzgerald of Goldcrop joins the tillage team to chat grain quality, yields, seed availability and planting for 2023.

We also review the tillage coverage in this week's paper and online, check in on falling grain markets and look at the weather for the week ahead.

You can listen to the podcast here.