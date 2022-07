James Butler of Airhill Farms makes a start at the 2022 winter barley harvest at Our Lady's Well, Co Wexford. The crop variety is KWS Joyau and it was sown in the first week of October and is grown as a feed barley. The moisture was at 18% and though James doesn't know the kph or tons per acre details yet he is happy how the crop looks and is optimistic of a good yield. / Donal O' Leary

On this week's podcast, Andy Doyle and Siobhán Walsh discuss how the start of the harvest rings in a new era in tillage, as CAP 2023 now comes into focus and new nitrates rules need to be followed.

We catch up with Tim O'Donovan of Seedtech and we hear from Eimear Connery of Teagasc and Ciara Donovan of Dairygold on water quality.

We also have the usual grain price and weather updates.

You can listen to the podcast here.