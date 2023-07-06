James Murphy harvesting Bazooka hybrid winter barley at Ballyhohan, Cahir, Co Tipperary. The crop was producing 3.5-3.75t/acre with a moisture content of 17.5%. \ Odhran Ducie

On this week’s tillage podcast, we talk about the early harvest and report from a number of different open days from the past week. We chat to president of the Irish Seed Trade Association Tim O’Donovan, Seedtech’s Denis Dunne and to Tim Parton.

Tim was a guest speaker at BASE Ireland’s Soil Dependence event on Tuesday 4 July. He has been practicing conservation agriculture for a long time and is a previous soil farmer of the year in the UK.

As always, we look at this week’s paper and have the grain market and weather reports.

You can listen to the podcast here.