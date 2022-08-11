CK Farms, Castletownroche, Co Cork, harvesting Graham winter wheat. This crop of continous wheat yielded 3.5t/ac at 14% moisture and 74 KPH. \ Donal O' Leary

On this week’s tillage podcast, Andy Doyle and Siobhán Walsh talk harvest in a week which will see the majority of crops cut and at good yield and quality.

We catch up with Ted Massey from the Department of Agriculture and ask questions and get some clarification on the new nitrates regulations.

We also preview the bumper tillage coverage in this week’s paper, hear about a new charge on grain for drying and energy, look at grain prices and the weather report.

