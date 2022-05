On week 39 of the Tillage Podcast, Stephen Robb is joined live in studio by Andy Doyle and Siobhan Walsh for the first time since the podcast began.

The team reflects on how the Irish Farmers Journal production process changed during the pandemic and asks if the changes are here to stay.

Andy Doyle, Siobhan Walsh and Stephen Robb recording the Tillage Podcast this week.

They also run through aphid pressure in crops, leaf analysis, green grain prices at €330/t and nitrates regulations.

Listen to the full podcast below