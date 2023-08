Raymond and Gavin Moloney harvesting Errigal spring feed barley on their farm in Garretstown, West Cork. \ Andy Gibson.

This week’s show focuses on the Teagasc outlook report published at the end of July.

Economist and research officer with Teagasc Fiona Thorne talks through the report and explains why tillage incomes are forecast to drop from a record €76,000 in 2022 to approximately €37,000 in 2023.

Fiona also talks progress from the Food Vision tillage group which she sits on.

It should be noted that this podcast was recorded on Wednesday 27 July.

To listen to the podcast click here.