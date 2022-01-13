With a reasonably settled weather forecast this week, the Irish Farmers Journal tillage team takes stock of crop conditions on the Tillage Podcast and asks if growers should be concerned about aphid pressure.
Stephen Robb, Siobhan Walsh and Andy Doyle also discuss the changes to the proposed Department of Agriculture requirement to cultivate over-winter stubble, farm nutrient planning, recommended lists, grain markets and making fertiliser from wool.
Listen to the full podcast below:
