On this week’s Tillage Podcast, Andy Doyle looks back at the past 40 years of his career in the tillage industry.

He covers some of the highs and the lows, the developments in plant protection products and varieties and looks at how costs have changed on tillage farms over the years.

Milling wheat, sugar and malting barley are all covered, as well as changes in grain prices.

He also mentions the importance of soil health and how looking after your soil could play a huge role in increasing yields on farms.

You can listen to the podcast here.