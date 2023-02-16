Thomas Butler and his wife Annabel from Bennettsbridge in Kilkenny won the Tirlán Quality Grain Supplier of the Year Award for 2022. \ Finbarr O'Rourke

It's a busy time on tillage farms and a busy time for tillage events.

On this week's show, we review the tillage news in this week's paper, including the exit of tillage farmers from the land rental market.

We talk to a UK farmer trading carbon and making money by reducing tillage and inputs, while improving soil health.

We also talk winning grain awards with a Kilkenny farmer, fieldwork with a Kilkenny agronomist and premium markets with Tirlán's head of grain, John Kealy.

You can listen to the podcast here.