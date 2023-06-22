Crops and Cover Crops Cultivations was the event to be at this week, if you are involved in tillage.
All three ministers from the Department of Agriculture attended.
Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he is working to mitigate the land access issues facing the sector at the event.
We catch up with Gary Abbott and Stephen Robb from the Irish Farmers Journal to chat through the demonstrations and, as always, we look at the tillage news, grain prices and weather.
You can listen to the podcast here.
