Farmers assessing the soil in the cover crop establishment demonstration at the Crops and Cover Crop Cultivations event this week in Teagasc Oakpark held in conjunction with the Irish Farmers Journal. / Philip doyle

Crops and Cover Crops Cultivations was the event to be at this week, if you are involved in tillage.

All three ministers from the Department of Agriculture attended.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he is working to mitigate the land access issues facing the sector at the event.

We catch up with Gary Abbott and Stephen Robb from the Irish Farmers Journal to chat through the demonstrations and, as always, we look at the tillage news, grain prices and weather.

You can listen to the podcast here.