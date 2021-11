Tune into another bumper edition of the Tillage Podcast

In another bumper edition of the Tillage Podcast, the team runs through the key measures in the recently published Climate Action Plan and discusses what they mean for the tillage and renewable sector.

They also run through some of the proposed agri-environmental measures in the new CAP which relate to tillage.

Other topics covered include wildflower seed testing, footprint farmers, flowering winter oilseed rape crops and much more.

Listen to the full podcast below: