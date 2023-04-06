On this week’s show we talk to Michael McCarthy of Teagasc about fieldwork and Mark Plunkett on organic manures.

As always, we have the grain market report which features the €20.50/t drop in the French November oilseed rape price on Wednesday 5 April.

We have the weather report and take a look at the tillage, Footprint Farmers and From the Tramlines pages.

It’s Arable April and we would like to hear from you on the podcast. Tell us what’s happening on your farm or on your travels in your work as part of the tillage industry. Send a WhatsApp voice note to 086-836 6465.

You can listen to the podcast here.