Claire Nash

This week's Tillage Podcast reports from a wet site in Ratheniska at the National Ploughing Championships.

We have the results of this week's Irish Farmers Journal survey showing how 50% of tillage farmers expect to lose land in 2024 and an update on harvest.

We will also play you the tillage panel, which took place on Tuesday, when Robbie Byrne of Precision Nutrition and tillage reporter at the Irish Farmers Journal Conor Kehoe joined us.

We finish off with the grain market and weather reports.

You can listen to the full podcast here.