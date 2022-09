Kieran Mailey joins Andy Doyle and Siobhán Walsh on this week's podcast to give an update from the northwest.

We talk harvest progress, field work, how much tillage farmers get from a price of Guinness and we preview next week's Irish Farmers Journal From the Tramlines farm walk.

To register for the From the Tramlines farm walk, click here.

As always there is a report on grain markets in the podcast.

You can listen to the podcast here.