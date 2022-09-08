Tillage editor Andy Doyle; Liam Dunphy,of Gouldings; host farmer Paul O’Connell; Pheilim Dolan of Comex McKinnon; and Liz Glynn of Corteva take part in a discussion at the Tramlines open day on Paul's farm in Ballybrittas, Co Laois. \ Philip Doyle

On this week’s podcast, we’re coming to you from Paul O’Connell’s farm in Co Laois where theIrish Farmers Journal’s From the Tramlines event was held this week.

We hit on some of the highlights from the event and focus on the more time sensitive presentations this week.

Phelim Dolan from Comex McKinnon gave a run down on the possibilities and the probabilities in grain markets.

Liam Dunphy from Gouldings describes world fertiliser markets and how Ireland fits into that market, while Liz Glynn from Corteva talks sustainability and a product which claims to reduce N leaching.

We’ll revisit the Tramlines event next week. You can listen to this week’s show here.