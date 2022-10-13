James Dermody sowing KWS Tardis winter barley at Rath, Co Offaly. \ Odhran Ducie

On this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Tillage Podcast, Andy Doyle and Siobhán Walsh discuss progress in the fields, rainfall levels in different areas and pre-emergence herbicides.

Andy Doyle reviews the tillage pages of the paper, where he focuses on CAP 2023 and entitlement values.

Siobhán Walsh sat down with Neil Fuller and Steve Kahn recently and they discuss all things catch crops and water quality.

As always, the grain market report and weather update are featured.

You can listen to the podcast here.