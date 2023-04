Martin Quinn changing a tine while harrowing ground ahead of malting barley at Ballyfeard, Co Cork. \ Donal O' Leary

On this week’s tillage podcast, we talk about fieldwork and progress with planting and tell listeners all about a new feature in the tillage pages of the paper Accompany the Agronomist.

Robbie Byrne of Precision Nutrition joins us to talk about soil and crop health and reducing stress on plants.

As always, we have the grain market and weather reports and tell you what’s in this week’s paper.

To listen to the podcast click here.