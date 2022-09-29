There’s plenty of fieldwork going on at the moment, from planting cereals to harvesting maize, and on this week's Tillage Podcast, the tillage team discusses that work, as well as examining what’s in the budget for tillage farmers.

This week’s tillage pages show resistance building in some autumn herbicides and that’s also on the agenda, along with the usual grain price and weather reports.

We catch up with head distiller at Waterford Distillery Ned Gahan, who talks about Irish barley and the importance of its use in the production of Waterford Whiskey.

You can listen to the podcast below.