The area of protein crops is set to rise significantly.

On week 20 of the Tillage Podcast Stephen Robb is joined by Siobhan Walsh and Andy Doyle to discuss the latest news in the tillage sector.

This week, the team discuss the new Irish protein crop plan, the new nitrates action plan, the EU paying farmers for carbon sequestration and losing our VAT exemption on fertiliser

They also run through the latest grain market trends, straw incorporation payments and the weather forecast for the week ahead.

Listen to the podcast below: