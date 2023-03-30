Lettuce growing at Morning Fresh in Rush, Co Dublin.

On this week's show, there's a strong focus on the low environmental footprint of tillage.

We talk to Teagasc's Peadar Lawlor on how Irish protein can dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of Irish pigmeat.

We review the Sustainable Farm Insights page, which details the first results from the Guinness Regenerative Agriculture Project, and talk about living lettuce, which features on the tillage pages.

Chair of the Irish Grain Growers' Group Bobby Miller joins us for a chat as we look forward to Arable April.

We review the paper and, as always, have the grain market and weather reports.

Arable April

For the month of Arable April, we want to hear from you. Send in voice notes to tell us what you're doing on your tillage farm. Send a WhatsApp voice note to 086-836 6465.

You can listen to the podcast here.