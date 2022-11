Spraying winter crops for aphids will be on growers' minds this week .

This week on the Tillage Podcast, Stephen Robb and Andy Doyle discuss the impact of the heavy rain and wet conditions on winter planting progress.

The pair also run through the factors in deciding whether or not apply an aphicide.

Stephen Robb also discusses some of the main renewables stories of the week, as well as the future direction of energy supplies.

Finally, the pair run through the developments in grain markets over the past week.

Listen to the full of podcast below.