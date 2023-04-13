On this week’sIrish Farmers Journal Tillage Podcast, Dr Tom McCabe from UCD talks about the future of crop protection and, of course, fieldwork and the lack of it.

We look at the tillage news in this week’s paper, including a rise in beans area, submissions to the sustainable use of pesticides regulation and a drop in grain prices.

Also on the podcast, Siobhan Walsh tells you what is in this year’s Crop Protection magazine, which is free with this week’s paper.

You can listen to the podcast here.