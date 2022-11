Solar panels can be fitted to sheds.

From spraying to digging potatoes and pulling beet, there is plenty of fieldwork to be done, but the weather is making these jobs extremely difficult.

On this week’s Tillage Podcast, Siobhán Walsh is joined by renewables editor Stephen Robb to chat through the news of the week, updates on fieldwork and potential opportunities for tillage farmers in renewable energy.

As always, we have the grain market and weather reports.

You can listen to the podcast here.