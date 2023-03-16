Weather has dramatically changed since this picture was taken in Co Kildare. Fieldwork is now at a stand still. \ Claire Nash

On this week’s show, we have plenty to talk about, despite the weather stopping work in the fields.

Readers have been busy sharing their opinions and ideas on the tillage sector.

Stephen Robb joins us on this week’s show to talk about solar farms accessing land.

We introduce the 12 farmers who will share what’s happening on their farms each week on the From the Tramlines page.

We talk about saving thousands by switching to urea from CAN and, as always, we have the grain market and weather reports.

You can listen to the podcast here.