Pádraig Brennan, Pádraig Brennan Consultancy; John Mahon, Teagasc; Andy Doyle, Irish Farmers Journal; John Joe Byrne, Department of Agriculture; and Phil Meaney, Glanbia and ISTA take part in a panel discussion at the ISTA Seminar in Mount Wolseley, Tullow, Co Carlow. \ Finbarr O'Rourke

On this week’s Tillage Podcast, the Irish Farmers Journal reports from the Irish Seed Trade Association’s seminar held in Co Carlow.

Approximately 400 farmers and members of the tillage trade attended these seminars over three days across the country.

We talk blackgrass identification and control and new seed standards.

There’s also an update on crop condition and seed supply. As always, the grain market and weather reports are included.

