Tillage editor Siobhán Walsh chairs the tillage session with John Kealy, Tirlán, and Pat Ryan, Liffey Mills, during the second day at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O' Leary

On this week’s Tillage Podcast, we chat about carbon footprints, Irish grain, grain prices and the future of tillage with head of grains at Tirlán John Kealy and managing director of Liffey Mills Pat Ryan.

The Irish Farmers' Association has called for exceptional aid. We have the details.

We have an update on harvest, winter planting, detail the first harvest price which came from Boortmalt and have the grain market report and the weather forecast.

You can listen to the podcast here.