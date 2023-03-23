On this week’s tillage podcast we talk about the new Food Vision Tillage Group and how tillage farmers have a role to play in making things happen at a political level.

Letters from readers and listeners were published in the Irish Farmers Journal this week and last week. They shared their opinions, came up with solutions to help the tillage sector and voiced their concerns.

Also on this week’s show we preview the forage crops Focus in the paper and talk to sheep and schemes editor Darren Carty about grazing cover crops and getting livestock and tillage farmers to work together.

As always, we have the grain price and weather reports.

You can listen to the podcast here.