Cathal Slattery of PH Farms, Fethard, Co Tipperary, ploughing maize ground ahead of sowing triticale for Richard and Bill Donovan, Brensha, Co Tipperary. \ Donal O'Leary

On this week’s show, we talk fieldwork, Tirlán grain prices and Budget 2024.

Ned Kehoe from DLF joins us to talk about maize and beet varieties. He provides an update on the maize harvest and a new trial with French runner beans.

Political correspondent Pat O’Toole joins us to talk about the budget.

Pat attended the tillage crisis meeting held by Wexford IFA on Monday night and has an update from that meeting.

As always, we look at the top stories online and in this week’s paper and have the grain market and weather reports.

