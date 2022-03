There are growing concerns among global grain markets over the implications of the conflict.

In another seismic week in geopolitics, the Irish Farmers Journal tillage team runs through the latest developments in Ukraine and examines how the conflict will affect grain markets and energy prices.

The team also runs through risk mitigation strategies for the season ahead and asks if it’s time to ramp up renewable biomethane production.

