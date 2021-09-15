This week's episode is a busy one.

Despite broken weather returning this week, in places, tillage farmers have been busy.

On this week’s edition of the Tillage Podcast, Stephen Robb is joined by Siobhan Walsh and Andy Doyle where they run through all the action in the fields over the past week.

This week’s episode also focuses on 2022 winter cereal varieties and seed availability.

The team also discusses the impact of the proposed measures of the nitrates review on the tillage sector as well as the upcoming Ploughing Championships.

Listen to the full podcast below.