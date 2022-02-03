This week, the team discusses the crisis facing the vegetable sector and what it means for Irish consumers.

This week, Andy Doyle and Siobhan Walsh join Stephen Robb to run through the key tillage news stories of the week. This week has proven to be a busy one.

The team discusses the latest spring bean and malting barley forward prices offered by Dairygold and Boortmalt.

They then discuss the crisis facing the vegetable sector and what it means for Irish consumers.

The team also runs through aphid monitoring network developments, spring wheat varieties, hydrogen-based fertiliser, paying farmers to reduce emissions, European biomethane imports and grain markets.

Listen to the full podcast below: