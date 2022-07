Kevin Looby of Kilbree Farm harvesting Tardis two-row winter barley at Ballyhane, Affane, Co Waterford. The crop was grown after beans yielding over 4t/acre at 15% moisture and 66KPH and is destined for Denn Feeds in Cappoquin as feed barley. / Donal O' Leary

In a very busy podcast, Andy Doyle and Siobhán Walsh bring you all the latest on harvest 2022 from yields and grain quality to straw prices.

Very importantly, Andy discusses an article from this week's paper (also available online) on the value of straw to the tillage farmer.

New nitrates regulations come up again and we discuss soil carbon levels and the organic farming scheme.

You can listen here.