The Tillage Podcast discusses everything from fieldwork to grain markets and weather.

The Tillage Podcast has now built up a strong audience of listeners each week. In this article, we’ve put together some of the most listened to shows from the year gone by.

From high grain prices to nitrates rules, you listened in your droves. We are always looking for feedback on how to improve the show, so don’t be afraid to send an email or get in touch.

Barley prices break record €300/t

It’s no surprise that the announcement of a price of over €300/t for barley caught the attention of listeners. Liam Leahy joined us to talk about Dairygold’s grain prices announcement. Also on the show was Dave Barry from Goldcrop discussing maize and beet varieties.

You can listen back to the show here.

Plan needed to secure 1m tonnes of fertiliser by next March

In this show, we reported from the Irish Farmers Journal 'From the Tramlines' Open Day from Paul O’Connell’s farm in Co Laois.

We heard from Phelim Dolan of Comex McKinnon on grain markets, Liam Dunphy from Gouldings on fertiliser prices and supply and Liz Glynn of Corteva on new products coming to market.

You can listen to the podcast here.

Nitrates update, yield reports and increasing tillage area

Proposals to increase the tillage area were sent to the minister and the team discussed this topic in some detail, as well as harvest progress and the updated nitrates rules.

You can listen to the podcast here.

Hot harvest and department on nitrates

Ted Massey from the Department of Agriculture joined the tillage team on the 11 August edition of The Tillage Podcast. He went through the updated nitrates rules.

A harvest update, drying charges and grain prices were also on the agenda.

You can listen to the full podcast here.

Low moisture affecting tonnage and winter crop opportunities

Donal Moloney, grain manager with Glanbia (now Tirlán), joined the tillage team on 25 August to discuss harvest progress, while nitrates and winter cropping were also up for discussion.

You can listen to the podcast here.

Fodder fertiliser and return of miscanthus and willow

On this show, the team talked about fodder and fertiliser supply chains. They looked at the land report and discussed the return of miscanthus and willow.

You can listen to the podcast here.

