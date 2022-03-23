The package announced to increase the area planted to tillage crops is welcome and will hopefully see good uptake.

Following decades of decline in tillage area and an increased reliance on imports, 330,000ha of tillage crops were planted in 2021.

A €10m allocation to provide a €400/ha payment is targeting an extra 25,000ha and is an opportunity for farmers to make the switch. Some of this area may come from mixed farms where animal numbers are reduced, while some will come from livestock farmers trying to boost feed stocks.

Inspection will be key to prevent the funding turning into a reseeding scheme with under-sown crops.

The option of whole crop will take out the need for a combine where tillage machinery is scarce, while contract cropping and share farming agreements could help to increase the area.

Clarification is needed on crop diversification requirements. Expertise and advice will be essential if the funding is to work.

The proposal has been described by some as a proposal for tillage farmers – it is a proposal to increase the tillage area and there is a difference.

Tillage farmers without grassland will struggle to access extra land and funding.

They can benefit from the floor of €300/ha on the protein aid payment. Many farmers with crops in the ground and being planted are applying less fertiliser than usual due to high prices and are looking at ways to combat high fuel prices.

While Ireland produces approximately 2.2m tonnes of grain each year, this figure may be difficult to achieve from the normal area of land, as inputs are cut and this may be something that needs to be addressed.

The farmers with tillage experience are most likely to grow the highest-yielding crops, but only if they have land to do so and can afford to. The barriers to maintain or increase production have not been addressed.