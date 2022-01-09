According to the IGGG, the byproducts from the potential increased primary production could help offset the dependency on imported agri-industry byproducts. \ CJ Nash

The Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) has called for far greater Government support for the Irish tillage sector to secure added value for the raw materials grown.

According to the IGGG, the byproducts from the potential increased primary production could help offset the dependency on imported agri-industry byproducts.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The tillage sector output is calculated at €1.3bn and that’s just from 7% of Ireland’s land base. This relates to employing 11,000 people but we believe it has far greater potential.

“We should not have to consider ringfencing the area under tillage to protect it,” the spokesperson said.

Following an announcement from the EU on the push towards plant-based diets, the group called on the Government to put substantial funding into the tillage sector to allow it to promote its products, calling for “a new fund of €170m for a food promotion policy with aims to boost sustainable production, cut emissions, with plant-based at its core. However, in last year’s Irish Government budget, €70m was made available to the dairy and beef sectors to promote their products. Where was the tillage budget to promote its products?”

Lost opportunity

“Flexitarian diets, plant-based protein sources, sustainable sourcing, low GHGs, soil health, carbon sequestration, green architecture, hi-tech farming, farm to fork, food miles, all are languages being spoken now. The consumer, especially the younger consumer, is increasingly asking these questions of their food, cosmetics, clothes and drinks. The industry is responding but it cannot be a lost opportunity for our Irish tillage sector and subsequently the Irish Exchequer,” the spokesperson added.

The IGGG has welcomed the recent announcement by Bord Bia of an investigation into the potential of the tillage sector.