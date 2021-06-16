Small groups have been attending open days at Goldcrop's variety trials site in Shanagarry, Co Cork, this week.

The tillage industry is leading the way in holding outdoor events, with Goldcrop holding its annual variety trials open days this week.

The open days see the return of some of the first outdoor events in the agricultural sector.

Attendance at the events was in small groups and all attendees were pre-booked to ensure numbers were limited. There will be more detailed reports from the day to follow in the Irish Farmers Journal, but there were plenty of new varieties on show with three new winter wheat varieties and one new variety among each of the spring barley, winter barley and spring wheat categories.

An exciting development was the possibility of a spring barley variety tolerant to barley yellow dwarf virus which is currently in trial.