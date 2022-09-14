Minister for Agriculture Charolie McConalogue is considering tillage proposals as part of the budgetary process.

Tillage farmers can expect some supports in the budget this month. In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, the Department of Agriculture said Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is considering proposals sent to him by the National Fodder and Food Security Committee as part of the budgetary process.

Proposals to help to increase the tillage area were sent to the Minister for Agriculture on 28 July, after he requested suggestions from the committee to increase the tillage area.

A flat-rate payment for tillage, a continuation of the Tillage Incentive Scheme and expansion of the Straw Incorporation Measure, along with improved funding under TAMS and support to develop a carbon footprint for Irish feed, were among the proposals submitted.

The sub-group of the committee noted the risk in planting crops this autumn amid high fertiliser prices and uncertainty around availability.