Tillage area increased by an estimated 6% from 2021 to 2022.

A sub-group of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee met on Thursday to discuss proposals to increase the tillage area in the country.

The group was set up in response to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue's request at the last meeting of the committee to bring forward proposals to increase the tillage area and become more self-sufficient.

The tillage area is estimated to have increased by 6% from 2021 to 2022 and the Minister said he wanted to build on progress to increase the tillage area.

The proposal is due to be sent to the Minister in the coming days.