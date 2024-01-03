Grain prices have been relatively stable over the past few weeks, although did take a slight drop this week.

Grain markets are reported to be quiet at present, as traders return from their Christmas and new year breaks. This is reported to be limiting trading.

Matif wheat for December 2024 closed last week at €236.25/t. On Wednesday 3 January, that price was at €233.75/t.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) in the UK is neutral on prices in the coming weeks, but is slightly negative on prices for the next few months.

This week, the AHDB stated on wheat prices that “delays to planting in western Europe and escalations in the Black Sea are keeping prices elevated, though lacklustre global demand for European wheat limits any gains”.

In the longer term, it said prices are expected to remain steady, as there is a tighter EU new crop outlook.

However, maize is expected to be plentiful, with big crops expected from South America. Argentina received much needed rain in recent months and crops are reported to be in better condition than last year. Soya bean planting is also under way in the country, according to the AHDB.

In Brazil, corn planting is reported to be under way for some, as soya beans have been harvested earlier than expected. That would be down 6% on 2023. Conab in Brazil is estimating that the 2023/2024 maize area will decline by 5.3%. Rain in recent weeks has helped soil conditions.

The United States Department of Agriculture has reported that Brazil is expected to produce 129 million tonnes of corn in 2024.

Soya

Soya prices into Ireland had dropped significantly over the past few weeks. This week, soya ex-port was reported to be at about €510/t. That is down €10/t on the week previous and down from a high of €610/t at the end of November.

Rain in Brazil has put a more positive outlook on the current crop as dry weather had dominated the forecast in parts.

Oilseed rape

Oilseed rape prices in Europe gained slightly last week, but declined this week. On Thursday 28 December, the Matif price for August 2024 oilseed rape finished at €442.25/t. However, it was down to €432.75/t on Wednesday 3 January.

Native prices

At home, prices remain fairly steady. Spot wheat and barley had been hovering around €235/t and €225/t in the last few weeks. This week, they were reported to be trading slightly under this.

This week’s chart shows the full list of prices collected by the Irish Farmers Journal in 2023.