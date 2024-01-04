Seed costs are forecast to decline in 2024 by approximately 15%. / Philip Doyle

The outlook for margins on cereal farms is more positive for 2024 than the year gone by, which had high input prices, poor yields and reduced grain prices.

Grain prices are expected to increase, input costs are expected to decline and, as a result, margins should increase in 2024. That’s according to the Teagasc Outlook report for 2024.

Teagasc said that current futures markets indicate that 2024 harvest prices will be slightly higher than those that prevailed at harvest 2023, by over 10%.

Yields dropped in 2023, mainly due to weather and a reduction in winter cropping area. Teagasc expects a return to five-year trend yields in Ireland in 2024.

Direct costs of production are expected to decline in 2024. The main drivers of this decline are a reduction in fertiliser and fuel prices. Fuel prices are forecast to decline by 9% on tillage farms according to the report.

Plant protection costs are expected to increase by about 3% in 2024. Fertiliser and seed costs are detailed below.

However, other overhead costs are expected to increase in 2024 by about 2% compared with 2023.

Fertiliser price decline

The Teagasc Outlook report was published at the end of November 2023, so this should be taken into account when reading.

CAN and urea prices are forecast to be 55% and 45% lower than for the same period last year. Nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium compounds are estimated down 45% compared with the same time last year.

According to Teagasc, this will result in an approximate decline in fertiliser costs on cereal farms of 35% in 2023/2024 compared with 2022/2023.

With declines in fertiliser use, Teagasc forecasts that fertiliser expenditure on cereal farms will be 40% lower per hectare for specific cereal crops in 2024 compared with 2023.

Seed prices

Seed prices were higher in 2023 due to high grain prices. As grain prices have declined, so too have seed prices. Teagasc places blue label seed at approximately €660/t for 2024. This is approximately 15% lower than in 2023.

Increase in gross margins

Overall, this means an increase in gross margins on cereal farms. Teagasc has forecast that in 2024, spring barley gross margin will increase by approximately €530/ha. Winter barley and winter wheat gross margins are forecast to increase by €415/ha.

The average specialist tillage farm is forecast to return approximately €485/ha in net margin. However, approximately 25% of tillage farms are expected to return a negative market-based net margin in 2024.