The 70% slurry storage grant for farmers importing slurry is to open for applications shortly.

The long-awaited 70% slurry storage grant for farmers importing slurry is to open for applications shortly.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that his team has worked on the scheme and it will be ready to go soon.

The scheme was announced last year under Budget 2024. The European Commission approved the scheme back in April. “The proposed new scheme will provide a grant rate of 70% for additional storage facilities on farm for managing the importation of organic fertilisers,” the Department said.

Separate ceiling

The separate ceiling for farmers to build new slurry storage tanks, also announced under the last budget, is something that the Department “will apply as well”, he said, indicating that the two schemes could be announced in tandem in the near future.