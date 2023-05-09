Cork senator Tim Lombard has been appointed Fine Gael spokesperson on agriculture.

Lombard has been the party’s Seanad spokesperson on agriculture since 2020 and he is also vice-chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture.

Following his appointment, Senator Lombard said: "I know first-hand the challenges of running a family farm, alongside my wife and four children, and I bring a practical knowledge of the sector to the role, both from actively farming myself and from a political perspective," he said.

Senator Lombard added that a strong voice for agriculture and rural communities is needed.

Challenging time

It is, he said, a challenging time for the agricultural community, but there is also a unique opportunity to adapt and build confidence in the sector.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture and Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon said: “I look forward to continuing to work with Tim across a range of agricultural issues.

"I know how passionate he is about this sector and he will bring a wealth of experience to the role of Fine Gael spokesperson on agriculture in the Oireachtas.

"This will further strengthen the very strong team we have in place to represent the interests of farmers and rural Ireland.”

Taoiseach and Fine Gael president Leo Varadkar TD said that Senator Lombard always speaks up for the sector he knows well.

"As a farmer, Tim understands that the agri-food industry remains an integral part of our economy and society.

"The sector continues to be a significant provider of employment and income in every part of the country and particularly within the rural economy. I know Tim will continue to highlight the challenges the sector is facing but he will also suggest solutions," he said.