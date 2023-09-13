IFA members taking part in a picket outside Dept of Agriculture last week to highlight the problems with delays in payments and the impact of the changes on the Nitrates derogation.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that the time for “discussion” and “updates” had passed, and that it was time for the Minister for Agriculture to deal with the payment delays and changes to the nitrates derogation.

“The statement by the minister in relation to cuts in the nitrates derogation, following an online meeting with the EU Commissioner, has angered farmers.

“It is a flawed decision and it must be revisited.

“Derogation farmers have already implemented 30 measures on their farms, but these are not being given a chance to work,” he said.

Payment delays for 2023

IFA withdrew from the Charter talks before the summer in protest at the minister’s decision to write to farmers, advising that certain payments including ANC and the Basic Payment would be paid later in 2023 compared to previous years. Other farm organisations stayed in the talks.

IFA examined the draft document for the proposed Charter meeting. Despite all the talking, absolutely no progress has been made on the 2023 payments dates.

In addition, the Department’s failure to approve TAMS applications for 2023 is causing huge issues for farmers who cannot proceed with building before the winter.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe, who headed IFA’s original delegation to the Charter talks, said the talks are a sham, since payment dates for 2023 have already been announced by the minister.

The minister has decided, with a shoulder shrug, that ANC payments will be a month late and the Basic Payment will be two weeks late.

“The minister must revisit his late payments plan for 2023. These talks are bogus and anyone participating in them is just giving the minister cover,” he said.

“We now see that the TAMS scheme is a mess, with no approvals granted. Farmers who have urgent works to carry out for the winter are in limbo, with no indication of when it will be resolved,” he said.

“The Department is grinding to a halt and it is prioritising being the ‘best people’ in the class with the EU above farmers,” he concluded.