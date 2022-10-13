“We can no longer live on a clean, green image and not be delivering on it." \ Philip Doyle

Ireland trades on a clean, green image and it is now time to deliver on that image, director general of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Laura Burke has said.

At the Food Vision 2030 agri-food conference on Thursday, she warned that water quality trends are going in the wrong direction.

“The EPA will release its water quality report for 2016 to 2021 in the coming days and we are not on target to meet the aim of 2027 of good and better water quality.

“We are trending in the wrong direction. Sixty-three percent of water bodies at risk are impacted by agriculture - it has a disproportionate risk impact on water quality.

“Greenhouse gas emissions are increasing,” she said, noting that emissions were up 3% in 2021 and that methane levels are 20% higher than they were in 1990.

Ammonia emissions have fallen, likely due to low emission slurry spreading (LESS) take-up she said, but “Ireland is still non-compliant for its emissions”.

Compliance

Burke outlined that the EPA is the environmental regulator and when it comes to compliance, it is seeing a disproportionate increase in a lack of compliance compared with other sectors.

A national priority list, which is the list of companies on the EPA’s radar that need to reduce their impact on the environment, is in place and of the 12 companies currently on the list, five are from the food and drink sector, she said.

“It’s just not acceptable. We need to stop talking about action and move to delivery. We want to see it on the ground.”

Burke said that the EPA’s top priority is more compliance for the future.

“We can no longer live on a clean, green image and not be delivering on it,” she said.

Work

Irish Farmers' Association president Tim Cullinan said that farmers have carried out a lot of action already.

He said that farmers are switching to LESS, planting multi-species swards and looking at reducing the age at slaughter of cattle. He added that chemical fertiliser usage is likely to be down 20% year on year.

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association president Pat McCormack accepted that the water quality trends are going in the wrong direction and said that the vast majority of dairy farmers are compliant with regulations.