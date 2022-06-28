Spraying weeds such as docks at the rosette stage gives the most effective control. \ Philip Doyle

Fields that had silage harvested in early to mid-June should now have a good cover of fresh regrowth present.

As grass regrows, so too will weeds such as docks that need controlling with a good herbicide, either by blanket spraying or a more targeted spot spray method.

The best time to spray weeds is at the rosette stage and when grass covers are low. Herbicides gives a more effective kill at this point compared to treating weeds that have matured and developed seed heads.

On grazing swards that have been recently topped, the timing should be suitable for spraying persistent weeds.

Make sure to follow product guidelines when spraying weeds, including leaving a suitable interval between spraying and paddocks that are rejoining the grazing platform.

