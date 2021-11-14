The Irish Beef and Lamb Association (IBLA) has commended the Minister for Agriculture for adopting a “new, fresh and modern approach” to stakeholder engagement through his recent tour of marts.

“He has shown at meeting after meeting, a very clear understanding and an in-depth knowledge of CAP. His ability to converse openly and in a frank manner with primary producers has struck a chord with those in attendance. He has gone out to see and hear for himself at first hand, what matters are on the minds of farmers,” the IBLA said.

“The old boys’ club time is up and the factory protests of 2019 have shown this, along with public engagement with farmers through the surveys undertaken,” it said.

“Farmers require sight of a fair and transparent process to show how policy is decided and delivered.

The minister has taken it to the next level and has gone out on the ground to seek opinions on how to steer agriculture in the best direction, rather than through lobby groups, those with vested interests and conflicted representation,” it said.

“His approach has not sat well with those who claimed power to speak for all,” the group claimed. “Those speaking from both sides of their mouths have been exposed openly. The nationwide tour of marts has shown this clearly. We would like to wish the minister well in the next steps of developing CAP for Irish farmers.”

The group called on the minister to heed the voices in the mart auditoriums, saying that policy decisions must benefit as many primary producers as possible.

“The chosen few have grown fat and greedy at the trough. It’s time the pie was shared fairly among all farmers.”