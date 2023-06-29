This week’s announcement of a further €32m for processors (see page 6) serves as a reminder that farmers have been left behind when it comes to allocating Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) funding. The aim of the BAR fund is to provide financial support to the member states and sectors most affected by Brexit to deal with the adverse economic consequences. Ireland, as the member state most affected, has received a significant allocation of €1.165bn, or just over 20% of the entire reserve.

Projects funded under the BAR must be completed by the end of 2023. Over €42m of the fund has been drawn down by the fishing industry.

Beef processors have now drawn down €100m. Some €23m is being spent on the national genotyping programme, while Ireland has also submitted a request to transfer €150m of its allocation to the REPower EU fund to help diversify its energy supplies.

The two sectors in Europe that have the highest exposure to Brexit are the Irish beef and sheep industries but both have seen very little of the BAR fund. The fundamental building blocks of access to the fund are flawed, with proof of a Brexit-induced negative impact on a sector needed as part of a stringent application process.

The possible implications of trade deals entered into by the UK may not be felt for many years.

Brexit isn’t a temporary measure and the Irish beef industry is extremely vulnerable to any trade deals that may take place.